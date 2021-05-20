First Watch’s Leesburg Restaurant Opens Monday

First Watch, a national breakfast, brunch and lunch cafe, will open its new Leesburg restaurant Monday.

To celebrate the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 603 Potomac Station Dr. NE, the site of the former Greene Turtle restaurant, the first 100 guests to visit the restaurant on Monday, May 24, will receive a First Watch ceramic coffee tumbler. Additionally, all guests who dine at First Watch between Monday, May 24, and Friday, May 28 can get free bottomless Project Sunrise Coffee—First Watch’s exclusive, single-origin coffee created in partnership with female farmers from Huila, Colombia—with the purchase of an entrée.

First Watch has more than 400 locations nationwide, and the Leesburg restaurant will be the 11th in the state of Virginia. A recipient of more than 300 local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, some of its most popular items include Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. In addition, the restaurant offers revolving seasonal menus and an array of fresh juices. The new restaurant will also feature First Watch’s rapidly expanding alcoholic beverage program, with cocktails made with the company’s fresh juices and other creations.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information, go to firstwatch.com.