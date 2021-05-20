HVAC Malfunction Blamed Ashburn House Fire

A mechanical malfunction in an attic air handler system has been identified by the Fire Marshal’s Office as the cause of an Ashburn house fire Wednesday night.

Fire and rescue crews from Broadlands, Ashburn, Kincora, Sterling Park, Dulles South, Brambleton, Leesburg, and Fairfax County were called to the Millay Court home just after 8 p.m. May 19. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large, single-family home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor and roof area. Two residents were located safely outside.

Firefighters used the tower-ladder master streams from the exterior enabling crews to move inside and quickly control the fire. Damage was estimated at just over $759,000. The two displaced residents are staying in temporary housing. No injuries were reported.

In light of the fire, officials issued a reminder for residents to have HVAC equipment checked by a licensed contractor and to inspect, clean, or change air filters once a month in central air conditioners, furnaces, and/or heat pumps according to manufacturer’s instructions.

For window air conditioning units should be tested by a recognized, independent testing laboratory and installed following the manufacture’s recommendations. Do not plug air conditioners into an extension cord or power strip.

For additional fire prevention and life safety information or details about our free smoke alarm resources go to loudoun.gov/smokealarmsor call 703-737-8600.