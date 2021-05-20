In Short Supply: Local Businesses Struggling with Supply Chain Shortages

Economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses both locally and globally looks to be constrained by supply chain shortages and bottlenecks. At a time when consumer confidence is returning and vaccine supply growing, these shortages are resulting in delays and unhappy customers.

Last week’s gasoline shortage caused by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware shutdown gave residents a taste of the frustration experience by many businesses during the past year.

Business owners and economic pundits point to a variety of factors causing the backlogs. The six-day back-up at the Suez Canal, when the Ever Given ship ran aground in late March, caused maritime shipping to grind almost to a halt. Even earlier, production at many facilities around the globe stopped almost completely when the pandemic hit last spring, and is one of the many factors blamed for the nationwide lumber shortage and skyrocketing prices.

One local company even points to the February power crisis in Texas, caused by severe winter storms that left thousands of homeowners without power in freezing temperatures. Jerald Roberts, an Ashburn resident and owner of Five Star Painting, pointed out that some of the nation’s biggest paint producers have their factories in the Lone Star state.

“When they had that freeze all the supply froze and when paint freezes it’s no longer good,” he said.

Five Star also does a lot of jobs that involve finish carpentry and replacing wood, so the lumber shortage has been just as big a pill to swallow.

“It’s made it increasingly more difficult to estimate complete jobs,” he said. “I had an estimate I did recently where the quote from the [lumber] supplier came back to be five times what I thought it would be, because there is no supply.”

It’s all amounted to what Roberts characterizes as his “worst nightmare” as a business owner. The short supply of paint has caused him to either refund his customers, or change to a lower or higher quality of paint, and eat the difference as a business owner, depending on availability. But he can’t absorb a five-fold price increase, he acknowledges. It can also add time to a project, as he and his employees have to run to multiple stores to buy the paint or lumber they need, depending on where the supply is available. In pre-supply chain constrained times, a trip to Sherwin Williams or Home Depot or Lowes could serve as a one-stop shop for his company’s needs.

The timing couldn’t be worse, Roberts said, as his business is busier than ever.

“We have been so busy that at the end of the second week of April we completely turned off all of our marketing,” he said.

Business is just as hot in the real estate industry and for new home construction, which has also been hampered by seemingly endless supply chain issues.

“I would say a new supply chain issue pops up day to day,” said Kirsten Langhorne, managing director of Lansdowne-based Langhorne Custom Homes.

Langhorne said she is hearing stories from all of the suppliers she works with, on everything from the lumber shortage to getting snap ties for concrete work, or R-38 insulation.

“Some of it is just really long delays [in production]. Some suppliers won’t give us a delivery date because they can’t predict it for themselves. There’s so much going on and supplies are so short. If a supplier isn’t convinced they’ll be able to supply [a product] they won’t even give us a price off of which we can budget,” she said.

The ripple effect means delays in construction for Langhorne and other builders. She estimates the delays in acquiring needed supplies is adding about 15% onto construction time. She said their suppliers and contractors are constantly trying to stay vigilant on what may be in demand and in short supply in coming months, and Langhorne said her company pre-purchased lumber when it heard of a looming shortage.

Langhorne pegs the beginning of the supply chain shortfall to last summer, when many manufacturers were having trouble keeping lines fully staffed because of the pandemic. She also attributes supply chain struggles to Texas’ wild winter weather.

Supply constraints are even affecting what local restaurants can put on your plate. Kevin Bednarz, owner of The Ashburn Pub, said “every week it’s something different.”

“When it first started a year ago there was a run on to-go boxes. Then ground beef went crazy. Just this week I can’t get sour mix; I’ve had to order it off Amazon. It’s a matter of always being on your toes,” he said.

In addition to frequenting the global e-commerce giant, Bednarz, his wife and his general manager have made the rounds at Restaurant Depot, and also borrowed and traded products with other area restaurants.

“Not having a staple product even just for one week costs you time and energy. We’ve been ordering a couple hundred cases a week, so when one or two things go down, we’ve got to scramble to find it. But we’ve been really fortunate,” he said.

Bednarz refuses to pass higher costs onto customers with the label of “due to COVID-19.”

“I hate those three words,” he said. “So, we just work our butts off.”

For the most part, he said his menu and alcohol offerings have been able to stay intact. But in some cases it has caused him to change his restaurant’s featured items. With the price of snow crab legs skyrocketing, Bednarz said he is looking at alternate products for his traditional Sunday summertime special.

Restaurateur Curtis Allred said the nationwide supply chain shortages are just another argument for buying local. For supplies for his restaurants, Delirium Cafe USA and Wild Wood Pizza in Leesburg along with several ghost kitchen concepts, he is seeing strong increases in price from suppliers, particularly on things like chicken wings, fry oil, and ground beef.

“We have had to either change vendors, change products, or not change and just not carry it. We were already looking at some significant seasonal menu changes for the warmer months; this just hastens that. This is when buying local really makes sense. Local vendors are smaller vendors and not quite as subject to major impacts like regional or national producers,” he said.

Even some of the largest Loudoun manufacturers are not immune to the whims of the supply chain. Joe May, chairman of the board and chief technology officer of EIT in Leesburg, said the integrated circuits his company relies on for many of its products are facing staggering production delays.

“We’ve got some business in house that is going to be 40 or 50 weeks before we’re able to get the necessary components required to complete the order. I’m sure we’ll find some way around it, but it’s not going to be ideal, and it’s not going to be in a timely manner,” he said.

May points to the rising popularity of electric cars, which perhaps will only gain more of a following after last week’s East Coast fuel shortage.

“Electric cars in particular are consuming a whopping amount of integrated circuits,” May said. “Some of that is eating into the supply of other integrated circuits. There’s finite capacity and a lot of effort is being put in filling automotive requirements. There’s just no easy way around it—you can’t build an integrated circuit factory in six months.”

May believes COVID-19 was an “aggravator” for the supply chain issues his company is facing, but not the sole culprit. Looking into the future, with some car companies forecasting a switch to an all-electric fleet in a matter of years, and some airplanes moving away from fuel to electric components, he believes it will only become more difficult to get these needed circuits.

The solution? Re-designing their way around the problem, he said, and in other cases looking outside of the country for needed supplies.“It’s a matter on an individual basis of making do with the best you can, and doing a lot of searching on a worldwide basis. Thank goodness they invented the internet,” he joked.