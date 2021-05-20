Judge Accepts Sentencing Cap in Leesburg Murder Case

Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher today accepted a sentencing cap in the case of the man charged with murder for beating his Leesburg housemate to death in April 2020. Joseph E. Lucio is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.

Lucio was initially charged with first-degree murder, which carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison, but county prosecutors in October agreed to reduce that charge to second-degree murder, which carries a punishment of five to 40 years in prison.

Under the plea deal, Lucio would serve no more than 18 years in prison. Fisher said that cap is acceptable because it falls within the midpoint of the sentencing guidelines; the high point is 21 years and four months in prison, the low point is 12 years and nine months in prison and the midpoint is 17 years and one month in prison. The guidelines take into consideration the nature of the crime and previous criminal history, among other factors.

“It appears to be an appropriate agreement,” Fisher said.

The incident happened April 7, 2020.

At about 4 a.m. that day, Leesburg Police officers were called to a home in the Fox Chapel neighborhood off Fort Evans Road SE for a report of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the officers found Joel Rodriguez-Quezada, 48, with apparent trauma to his face and head. He died at the scene.

Detectives determined Lucio, 21, and Rodriguez-Quezada were involved in a physical altercation that night. According to the April 2020 complaint, Lucio admitted to punching Rodriguez-Quezada in the face “several times” and biting his ear before leaving him lying on the living room floor and going to bed.

Lucio was set to be sentenced May 20, but the Office of the Public Defender requested an extension to allow for his family to fly in from New Mexico.

Lucio has been held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since April last year.