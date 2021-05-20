Leesburg Junction Celebrates Relaunch

For Headway Church Pastor Drew Clyde, the opening of Leesburg Junction’s new location in the Virginia Village shopping center can best be described as a relaunch.

“We’re relaunching with a renewed vision and a new location to let people know who we are and what we are,” he explained.

Leesburg Junction, a coworking and events space, first opened to the public at 215 Depot Court in Leesburg four years ago. It moved to its new digs at 26 Fairfax St. in the Virginia VIllage shopping center last fall for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was COVID-19. The lower rent and the short-term lease, which expires at the end of 2022, meant that both Leesburg Junction and Headway Church, which has its Sunday meet-up in the space, could focus on their core missions, rather than keeping the space filled with income-generating events.

“We’re able to refocus and I think we have more freedom now to be who we want to be,” Clyde said. “We’re able to be more of what we envisioned ourselves being, focusing on the priorities of what we are.”

Core to its mission, Clyde said, Leesburg Junction is “coworking for a cause.” The membership-based coworking space offers local residents a cost-effective and quiet workspace, at only $85 monthly, and those profits are directed to local nonprofit organizations. Those nonprofit partners include Loudoun Hunger Relief, Crossroads Jobs, Friends of Loudoun Mental Health, LAWS, OAR, Reset 180, Tree of Life, This is My Brave, and Loudoun Habitat for Humanity.

Inside Leesburg Junction in Virginia Village. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The 4,500-square-foot space offers an open coworking concept, without private offices, and a meeting room that can be reserved. Members receive access to the coworking spaces and meeting room, along with free WiFi, easy parking, printing services, and snacks. For an additional fee, members can also have a dedicated mailbox. Opportunities to rent the space for evening and weekend events are also available.

“It’s the basics but we find that’s what most people need. And if you’re not using it everyday you don’t feel bad because you’re not spending all this money,” Clyde said. “You’re also helping people in need as you’re getting what you need.”

Even in 2020, by all rights and purposes not a record-setting profit year for most businesses, Leesburg Junction was able to give away more than $14,000 to its nonprofit partners, Clyde pointed out.

The other core tenet of Leesburg Junction’s mission is developing local leaders, Clyde said. This training is done by partnering with local organizations, like Loudoun County Public Schools or the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce.

“We both provide some of our own content and resources as well as partner with others to provide and connect to others,” he explained.

The mission of Leesburg Junction aligns perfectly with the vision of Clyde’s Headway Church. He said the new Virginia Village space perfectly serves the need for its Sunday meet-up, a more casual term for a traditional church Sunday service, but right in line with Headway’s laid back vibe.

“Part of Headway Church’s mission is to create a space that serves the community in creative and strategic ways, and that’s not necessarily a church building,” he said.

Leesburg Junction celebrated its relaunch Wednesday afternoon, and Clyde hopes it’s only the beginning of more Junctions sprouting up throughout the area. He said they are already eyeing future locations in Purcellville and Sterling, and will eventually look for a more permanent space in Leesburg, too. Future locations will also have a dedicated coffee shop space.

“We want to be in and where people are,” Clyde said.

