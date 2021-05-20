Rebates Available for Septic Pump Out

The Loudoun Soil and Water Conservation District’sSeptic Tank Pump Out Rebate Programoffers a $50 rebate to Loudoun homeowner toward the pump-out of their septic system.

Proper septic system use and routine care are vital to protecting public health, preserving groundwater, lakes, streams and waterways, and avoiding costly repairs that can result from neglect, according to the Soil and Water Conservation District. The pump-out must be reported to Loudoun County Health Department by an approved hauler before the rebate can be issued.

Go to LoudounSoilandWater.com to download an application to submit after your tank has been pumped.