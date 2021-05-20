Round Hill Lifts Mandatory Water Restrictions

The Round Hill Town Council has lifted its month-long mandatory water restrictions following repairs tothe Goose Creek Water Treatment Plant.

The restrictions were enacted April 14 after the plant’s filter system failed. When that plant was offline, the town’s nine other wells were boosted to run 20-24 hours per day, rather than the typical 10-hour schedule. The usage restrictions were aimed at not overtaxing those wells and causing additional problems.

As of today, Round Hill utility customers may return to normal water usage but still are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible heading into the summer months. If groundwater levels fall, the town could move to voluntary conservation status.