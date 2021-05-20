Sterling Man Charged in February Shooting Set for Plea

Antonio Fernandez, the 19-year-old man charged with felony malicious wounding in connection with a February shooting in Sterling, is scheduled to make a plea in Circuit Court on July 8.

According to the Sheriff’s Office and court documents, Fernandez got into an argument with a man in the area of Commerce Street near East Holly Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Feb. 20, pulled out a gun and shot the man once in the groin, causing him to suffer a “permanent and significant” physical injury.

Fernandez was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. But prosecutors in April agreed to not prosecute the charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, along with another charge of misdemeanor assault or battery by a mob that Fernandez obtained after an August 2020 assault in which he allegedly punched a man in the face at the Sterling Coin Laundry.

According to an April 30 court filing, prosecutors agreed to not prosecute those two charges because the victim was amenable to the resolution.

Under Virginia law, Fernandez faces conviction on a Class 3 felony—punishable by five to 20 years in prison—if a judge determines he committed the shooting with malice. If a judge determines Fernandez committed the shooting unlawfully but without malice, he faces conviction on a Class 6 felony—punishable by one to five years in prison or up to 12 months in jail.

Fernandez has been held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond since February.