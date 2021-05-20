Tarara Closes Winery; Vineyards, Concert Series Continue

One of Loudoun’s original wineries will now instead serve as a testing ground for new organic agriculture, while its signature concert series will return as big as ever.

After 32 years, Tarara Winery has closed its tasting room. But the vineyards remain—now testing “TrueSolum,” an organic soil amendment micronutrientmix, toanalyze the impact of an algae-based product on the microbiome of vineyard soils and terroir, and assessits reduction of disease.

“What my parents built at Tarara was innovative at the time, but now it’s time to evolve and take things in a different and progressive direction,” stated Steve Hubert, Tarara Winery LLC. “We are exploring ways to be innovative in our vineyards and these new opportunities will help us do that.”

Tarara Winery was founded in 1989 by Margaret and Whitie Hubert. It was named 2019 Destination Business of the Year by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, and won the People’s Choice Award in 2018 and 2019.

The winery has now joined The Wine Collective, a full urban winery and group of growers and makers from the mid-Atlantic region that come together under one roof to create local, quality-driven, and sustainable wines and vermouths, based in Baltimore, MD. Wines made from Tarara grapes can now be found at The Wine Collective’s tasting room and Pintxo bar in Baltimore, by ordering online or joining the wine club at winecollective.vin.

And the Tarara Summer Concert Series is back and as big as ever after missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a schedule already announced that opens with The Reflex on July 3 and includes acts like White Ford Bronc, Still Surfin’, and Gonzo’s Nose.

“We want to ensure everyone that the Tarara Summer Concert Series will be the same and will not change,” stated said Rusty Foster, President, Bow Tie Strategies. Bow Tie has produced and managed the Tarara Summer Concert Series since 2017. “The concert series that everyone looks forward to each year with great anticipation, the awesome lineup of bands, food trucks, wines, dancing, family and friends, laughs, all the things, will remain. We’ve missed everyone and are ready to Rock the Vineyard.”

The Tarara Summer Concert Series was named the 2019 Best Music Festival by Northern Virginia Magazine, one of the Top 10 Wineries with Music by USA Today, and the 2017 Annual Tourism Event of the Year by Visit Loudoun. Find the full schedule at tickets at tararaconcerts.com.