Woman Held for Evaluation after Altercation at Rolling Ridge Elementary

Following a reported assault outside Rolling Ridge Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon, a woman has been placed under an emergency custody order.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the Sterling school shortly after 2:30 p.m. May 19 for a report of a disorderly woman who reportedly assaulted two other parents. The woman had left the area before law enforcement arrived, but was identified and then taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The incident gained attention on social media after the Washington, DC-basedCouncil on American-Islamic Relationsissued a statement alleging it was “bias-motivated assault on Muslim women” and asking that it be investigated as a hate crime.

In a statement sent to the school community, Rolling Ridge Principal Abby Sacco said that there would be increased security on campus this week and that counseling was available to students who may have been troubled by the altercation.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.