Another Western Loudoun Wi-Fi Hot Spot Installed

Loudoun County has installed a new Wi-Fi hot spot for residents in western Loudoun, at the Lovettsville Community Center, 57 E. Broad Way.

The installation of the free hot spot, which used funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act, is intended to help residents who have no reliable internet service access information about COVID-19 and complete any other type of essential online business, such as ordering groceries or other household supplies.

Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles or to maintain a distance of approximately 6 feet from others.

The signal is available in the parking lot of the community center. The name of the network is ParksRec-Public. No password is required.

Last year, the county worked to amplify the Loudoun County Public Library’s Wi-Fi signal so that it is available to access in the parking lots next to the Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville libraries. A similar project was completed at the Loudoun Valley Community Center earlier this year.