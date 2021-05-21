Burk Lauds Businesses, Town Staff For Navigating Rocky Year

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk used her annual State of the Town address to credit local businesses and town government staff for pushing through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her speech, held outdoors this year on the Town Green to accommodate social distancing, Burk spoke to the struggles faced by both local governments and small businesses since the stateside onset of the pandemic last spring. She pointed to the programs put in place by the council to assist local businesses, including the start of the outdoor dining program on King Street and several rounds of grant funding to businesses and nonprofits. Burk also spoke about the overall belt tightening within Town Hall’s walls to compensate for declining government revenues when consumer taxes were down and some of the town’s facilities had to close to the public. She said she was proud that Town Hall never closed to the public, even at the hieght the pandemic.

She and fellow council members took time during her annual address to spotlight several local businesses that stayed afloat and pivoted in creative ways during the pandemic, including Bow Tie Strategies, The Clay and Metal Loft, the U.S. Tae Kwon Do Academy, and Arm Consulting.

“The pandemic had taken a brilliant local economy and struck it down. But our businesses would not stay down. They cut costs, they pivoted in providing their services in new ways, whether it be virtual, curbside pickup, or masked small groups in larger spaces socially distanced. Our businesses made the sacrifices to continue providing the goods and services that Leesburg residents all needed,” Burk said.

The mayor also praised the staff within Town Hall’s walls and pointed out many of their accomplishments over the past year. That included the planning staff’s continued work on the Town Plan rewrite; bond refunding undertaken by the Department of Finance and Administrative Services; and Clerk of the Council Eileen Boeing’s nimbleness in navigating both council members’ and the public’s participation in meetings both virtually and in person.

She also took time to note what the Town Council itself had accomplished during a challenging year, including maintaining a stable real estate tax rate; working with county staff and supervisors for the county’s successful purchase of the former Westpark Golf Club property; and holding 26 ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses in just the last year.

There is much to look forward to as the economy rebounds and recovery from COVID-19 continues, Burk said. One of those highlights includes the return of the popular goats to clear brush along town streams.

“I leave you tonight with the message that Leesburg is in a strong financial and governance position. We have managed the pandemic impacts and we are looking to the future,” she said.

To view a recording of Burk’s address, go to facebook.com/LeesburgVirginia.

