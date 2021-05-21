Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: Some are carefully and thoughtfully trying to make the case that concerned Republicans should stay put and not create a third party. As I am one of these conservatives, I pay attention, giving the various arguments the respect their authors deserve.

One prominent commentator recently ended her appeal with this boldstatement: “You’re a Democrat or a Republican, take your choice and find your place in this coalition.”

She misses the mark; it is as if the past five political years never happened.

Being a Republican in 2021 for a growing number of people means stubbornly refusing to repent for the ruin brought down upon America’s ancient and indispensable political institutions by GOP demagogues and party apparatus. It also means answering the call to sin once again by mocking and kicking and leaving for dead our precious election integrity, with fealty to nothing more than one man’s vanity.

In reality, there is currently just one viable American political party.Thatis untenable. So a new party must be born, and then there will be two once more.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville