Loudoun Awarded Grant to Prevent Pool Drowning

Loudoun County has been awarded a $142,968 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to prevent pool and spa drownings and drain entrapments.

It is one of five state and local governments that collectively were awarded $860,000. The grant will fund education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements intended to save lives and prevent serious injuries.

“Unfortunately, drowning remains the number one cause of unintentional death to children ages one to four,” stated CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler.“These grants will help states and local governments reach consumers with lifesaving information to prevent pool and spa drownings and entrapments, and will help them to enforce pool safety requirements.”

More information on the Pool Safely Grant program, and the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act which authorizes the grants, along with free, downloadable educational materials are at PoolSafely.gov.