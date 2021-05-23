Floor & Decor Store Proposed for Former Walmart Site

The former site of Leesburg’s Walmart may not be vacant for much longer.

A Floor & Decor store has been proposed for the 97,000-square-foot storefront off Edwards Ferry Road and Rt. 15.

The applicant, Floor and Decor Outlets America, Inc., has filed a rezoning/concept plan and proffer amendment to amend the existing proffers of the former Walmart site. The 11.5-acre parcel is zoned B-3, but administered as old B-2, based on proffers, according to information provided on the town website. Although allowable under the existing B-3 zoning, currently the proffers associated with the site expressly prohibit lumber and building materials sales, which is how the new use for the site has been classified.

According to the statement of justification submitted by the applicant, Floor & Decor intends to utilize the existing building on the property to house an internal sales area, internal warehouse space, and internal office area. There will be no outside storage associated with the proposed store. Floor and Decor has committed to improving landscaping on the property, as well as constructing a new board-on-board fence to the east of the building to provide screening of the site.

Floor & Decor is a national retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, offering an assortment of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring along with decorative and installations accessories. The company has more than 120 stores across the U.S., but the Leesburg store would be the first in Loudoun. Each store typically stocks more than 1 million square feet of flooring products, and professional installers make up 50% to 60% of its customer base, according to a staff report.

The Walmart store has remained vacant since the retail giant moved to new digs in the Compass Creek development in the spring of 2019. Loudoun County government at one point toyed with buying the property to house its growing workforce, but ultimately decided against it. The property was sold last year to Mitco Shenandoah II LLC for a reported $7.5 million.

The application will go before the Planning Commission for a public hearing June 3. Following a recommendation from the commission, it heads to the Town Council, which has final approval authority.



