Review: Julius Caesar at Stone Bridge High School

By Ellie Vlattas of Westfield High School

“Et tu, Brute! Then fall, Caesar.” Stone Bridge High School’s production of Julius Caesar launched directly into action with the most iconic betrayal in literature. This fascinating production was filled with captivating vocal expression and detailed sound effects transporting the audience to the streets of Ancient Rome.



This classic Shakespearean play was written during the Elizabethan era. This ancient story paralleled the conflicts occurring in the monarchy which inspired William Shakespeare to put a quill to paper. Stone Bridge’s production featured only audio, which resembled a BBC-style radio show. This podcast brought attention to the actor’s vocal expression and diction and allowed the sound aspects to shine through.



The play begins with Caesar arriving at the Senate, unknowingly about to be faced with the ultimate betrayal from the fellow senators. Caesar’s death creates a conflict between Mark Antony and Brutus as they ponder if killing Caesar was truly the right choice. This conflict travels throughout the city of Ancient Rome as the people begin to pick sides.



Lucy Sampson starred as the proper and compelling Mark Antony, who struggles to accept Caesar’s death. Sampson’s vivid emotions and clear vocal expression made her character’s motives easy to follow. Her ability to change from a calm and collected senator (when with the ensemble) to filled with rage and irritation (when by herself) demonstrated her impressive acting range. Theodore Streaker starred as the stoic and honorable character Brutus, who is against Mark Antony’s opinion. His calm and stoic nature captured Brutus’ personality and motives. Streaker’s vocal ability and emotional tactics were used to convince other actors. Following Caesar’s (played by Katie Reif) death, Streaker’s vocal expression paralleled Reif’s expression, which created a connection between the different characters.



Katie Reif played Caesar, the ill-fated Roman leader. Reif’s inflection and diction made her important lines easy to understand. Her ability to convey the important moments throughout the show added to the rest of the production by shaping the rest of the story. Cassius’ (played by Grace Paskey) complex dialogue came naturally to the actor and featured the ensemble in her captivating lines which connected everyone. The ensemble work throughout this performance created the streets of Ancient Rome. The four citizens (Diana Altenhof, Bella LoBue, Zack Burton and Rachel Emch) developed the story and helped define the mood of the show. The ensemble played off each other which included speaking over each other to add dimension.



The technical aspects of the show were masterfully crafted. The sound effects and mixing (designed by Katie Reif) created pleasant flow throughout the story and added to the actors’ performances. The detailed sound effects–such as the will being unrolled — added dimension to the scene. The original music composition and performance (composed by Arman Moshafi and Evan Harris) added intensity and shaped the eerie nature of the show.



Stone Bridge High School’s production of Julius Caesar was filled with remarkable vocal expression, elaborate sound effects, and beautifully crafted music that transported everyone back to the streets of Ancient Rome.

Viewthe performance here.

[This review of the May 22 performance at Stone Bridge High School is part of a series published in a partnership between Loudoun Now andThe Cappies, a writing and awards program that trains high school theater and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders.]