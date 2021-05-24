Review: Lessons from the Dead—A New Adaptation of Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Master

By Hayley Asaiof Quince Orchard High School

Even in the darkest times of life, is there still something to be learned? What is the point of it all? Independence High School’s gripping stories of drama attempted to provide answers. From the epitaphs of Victorian dead to Lyme disease, Independence High School’s double feature of “Lessons From the Dead” and “Bullseye” both took a sincere look at the inherently human ability to find lessons through struggle.

“Lessons From the Dead” was adapted from the book “Spoon River Anthology” by Edgar Lee Masters. The book is a fictional text which contains dozens of epitaphs for the members of a town who have passed on. Each resident has their own specific story to share that highlights part of the human condition regarding life, love, and death.

Upon first viewing, the cast of seventeen was scattered throughout the stage with backlit silhouettes. Then a voice rang out, haunting and choir-like, and the room brimmed with a ravishing yet refined sound. As the rest of the cast joined in, the room was awash with colorful melodies and harmonies. Kelly Donlan, Paul Hartmann, Max Layman, and Katie Phillips, all soloists in the show, had sophisticated and dramatic voices which lent themselves toward the somber material of the show. Phillips, who was the soloist for “Shenandoah,” boasted an unforgettable bright and elegant sound.

The masks each performer wore obscured their faces. Connor Thatcher, responsible for the lighting of the show, designed simple yet intuitive lighting to resolve this. Thatcher’s work allowed for a clear understanding of which character was speaking despite the masks which concealed the actors’ faces. His lighting also displayed the dramatic yet heartfelt nature of the show, spotlighting those who monologued while the rest of the actors’ silhouettes were visible but weren’t distracting. As a whole, Thatcher’s lighting allowed for the thematic unity of the stories to shine through and for the actors to excel.



Independence then shifted to the student film “Bullseye.” The show detailed the difficult journey of getting Lyme disease and the toll it takes on a person’s body. The main character, Miller, who was played by Jack Grace, was a student-athlete who got Lyme disease. We began to see the toll it took on his body and his athletic efforts, and he became more ill and struggled to recover. Jack Grace’s acting was modest without overdramatizing the plight of Miller, yet he still lent a delicate nuance to the role. It was through his subtle and carefully crafted acting that the true weight of the story was visible.

The other half of the brother-sister pair that worked on “Bullseye” was Casserley Grace. Casserley Grace, who devised the concept of the show, teamed up with her brother to produce the film and worked as the director, screenplay writer, cinematographer, composer, editor, production designer, website designer, and playbill designer. Although Casserley Grace contributed nearly every aspect, her cinematography was the centerpiece. The film was full of a variety of shots, from sweeping wide shots during the running portions to intimate first-person shots as Miller collapsed onto the bathroom floor. A full expression of the struggle of Lyme disease, Casserley Grace’s cinematography utilized the medium at its maximum.

These two heavy shows from Independence High School with an optimistic outlook are both triumphs of student effort. Although “Lessons From the Dead” and “Bullseye” were two vastly different shows, they managed to share one idea: people do not suffer just to suffer, but rather to learn something and make the best of their situation.



