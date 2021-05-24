Thomas Family Awards $42K in Scholarships to Honor Son

Nearly a year after Fitz Alexander Campbell Thomas’ death, his family is carrying on his legacy by helping high schoolers pay for their college educations.

The family of Fitz Thomas, the 16-year-old who drowned in the confluence of Goose Creek and the Potomac River in River Creek Club on June 4, 2020, held a ceremony Monday afternoon at Riverside High School to announce the 28 recipients of $42,000 in 2021 Fitz Alexander Campbell Thomas Memorial Scholarships. Those scholarships were made possible through additional contributions from the Loudoun Freedom Center, the ADAMS Center, Santana Moss 89 Ways To Give Foundation and other donors.

Fitz Thomas’ mother, Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas, said her son touched lives from the moment he was born and continues to do so in death. She said her son “is the perfect guy to celebrate and memorialize in our community.”

“Our scholarships are given from the depths of our hearts,” she said.

Awarded the $1,000 Civilian Heroes & Valor Scholarships were Angela Stefkovich, Anna Casey, Max Maynard, Dylan Kerr, Chrystian Gonzalez, Alex Richards, Matthew Watson, Sam Adams, Matthew McCann and Cole Borde.

Awarded $2,500 Justice 4 Advocacy & Social Justice Scholarships were Carleigh McCahren, Niya Nixon, Sabrina Lee, Max Maynard, Grant Sheets and Christian Yohannes.

Awarded $1,000 Community Impact Scholarships were Daniel Carter, Quentin Avila, Jefferson Umana, Kyla Houston, Janell Odom, Nicholas Callis, Sabrina Rafiq, Ava Chiari, Will Butz, Korah Bass, Justin Iglesias and Ciara Bess.

And awarded the $5,000 Next-Gen Leadership Scholarship was Christian Yohannes.

Loudoun NAACP First Vice President and Loudoun Freedom Center Executive Director Ron Campbell said Fitz Thomas spent his time on earth doing more than just what he wanted to do.

Also in Fitz Thomas’ memory, the School Board last year voted to name Riverside High School’s football field FACT Field and the stadium Fitz Alexander Campbell Thomas Memorial Stadium.