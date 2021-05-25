Alcohol Poisoning Cited in Death of Loudoun College Student
Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled that the death of Adam Oakes was caused by ethanol toxicity.
The 19-year-old Loudoun resident was found dead Feb. 27 after the Virginia Commonwealth University freshmanspent the night at an off-campus residence with members of the Delta Chi fraternity, where he was a pledge.
The manner of death was ruled as accidental.
The case continues to be under investigation by the Richmond Police Department and the university.