Adam Oakes [Family Photo]
Public Safety 

Alcohol Poisoning Cited in Death of Loudoun College Student

LoudounNow 0 Comments

Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled that the death of Adam Oakes was caused by ethanol toxicity.

The 19-year-old Loudoun resident was found dead Feb. 27 after the Virginia Commonwealth University freshmanspent the night at an off-campus residence with members of the Delta Chi fraternity, where he was a pledge.

The manner of death was ruled as accidental.

The case continues to be under investigation by the Richmond Police Department and the university.

Community Rallies Around Family of Student Who Died at VCU Frat Event
SHARE ON
WhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Pin ItEmailBuffer

Leave a Reply