Hanley Energy to Establish U.S. HQ in Ashburn

Four years after establishing its first U.S. office in Ashburn, Irish data center power company Hanley Energy is expanding that investment in Loudoun County.

The company, which providespowermanagement services to data centers around the world,is leasing a 36,600-square-foot light industrial building on Russell Branch Parkway from Merritt Properties. Construction is scheduled to begin this month for occupancy early in 2022.

The building will serve as its U.S. headquarters as well as a manufacturing and assembly plant.

“Deciding to base our North American Headquarters in Loudoun, Virginia was a global strategy choice,” stated CEO and co-founder Clive Gilmore. “Loudoun’s strong governance, conducive business environment, and proximity to international travel has allowed Hanley Energy to fill international and regional roles with world-class talent and firmly underscores a unique platform for Direct Foreign Investment.”According to the announcement, the company plans to hire 50 new employees here by the end of 2021 and 120 more by the end of 2022.