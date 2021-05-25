Harris Teeter Raises Over $110K for Loudoun Hunger

Eight local Harris Teeter stores joined forces to raise more than $110,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief through register campaigns from their customers.

The Harvest Feast register campaign ran from Nov. 18 through Dec. 29, 2020, and generated about $74,000. The more recent childhood hunger register campaign raised an additional $38,000.

“Harris Teeter strives to support the communities we serve, and does so as part of our commitment to eliminate hunger—especially childhood hunger,” stated Harris Teeter Communication Manager Danna Robinson. “We are so pleased that the Harvest Feast campaign this year raised $1.8 million across all our stores, and $74,000 in Loudoun. We are so proud to have raised an additional $38,000 to donate to Loudoun Hunger Relief through the childhood hunger Round UP campaign. We hope this will help during these times of hardship for so many.”

“We are so grateful to have Harris Teeter helping in our community. They are a true partner in the fight against hunger in Loudoun, and their commitment to our working families is so important,” stated Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery. “We are very grateful to have this help during such a difficult time for the families we serve.”

Loudoun Hunger Relief distributed 2.6 million pounds of food last year. Nearly 70% of those served in 2020 had never needed assistance before. For more information, go to loudounhunger.org.