Letter: Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill

Editor: It is not what is said, but where it is said from.

Last week the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution supporting DC Statehood on a “party line” vote. There have been similar resolutions passed previously.

It is certainly the right of any supervisor or citizen to speak out on any issue national, state or local, as the Letters to the Editor ofLoudoun Nowattest.The issue, as it was raised at the board meeting, is a resolution on essentially a political issue, not directly related to Loudoun County, appropriate when authored from the dais at a regular board meeting?

In my view members of the Board of Supervisors have every right and perhaps, as politicians, the obligation to go on record on major issues of the day, but not when speaking from the dais in the Board Room at a meeting.

Why? Because there they are officially doing county business representing all the citizens of their districts and the county. Each was elected with a mix of votes from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to use their best judgement to solve local problems and provide local services, and pure partisanship should have no place in the deliberations.

Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill