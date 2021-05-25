Loudoun School Board Votes for Staggered Terms

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to transition to staggered terms starting with the next election in 2023.

The board, at the suggestion of Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), requested the authority from the General Assembly and the new law was approved this year.

The current board was elected in 2019, with only two returning members and seven serving in elective office for the first time.

Under the state law, the next step will come in May or June 2023, when the Electoral Board will select by lot the four districts where voters will select representatives serving four-year terms. Those elected to the other five seats will serve two-year terms. Then School Board members elected in 2025 also will serve four-year terms.