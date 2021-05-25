Rock Ridge’s Panigrahi Wins Willowcroft Science Scholarship

Academies of Loudoun and Rock Ridge High School seniorAkshita Panigrahi has been selected as the2021 Willowcroft Science Scholarship recipient.

The $5,000Willowcroft Award, one of the scholarships supported by theWillowcroft Science Endowment, is given each year, typically at the LCPS Regional Science and Engineering Fair, to a student who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in the sciences. The endowment is made possible by Lewis Parker, a longtimeRegional Science and Engineering Fair supporter andthe owner of Willowcroft Farm Vineyards.

Panigrahi’steacher and mentor, Michael Croly, also received $5,000 as part of the scholarship.

Parkersaid he created the scholarship to motivate students to make science a part of their lives and as a way to say thanks to the teachers who work so hard to support students.

Parker’s two daughters were active in science fairs when they attended Loudoun Valley High School, and he said their experience helped influence the way they think and helped prepare them for successful careers.“So this scholarship is my way of giving back to the school system,” Parker said.

The science fair judges were impressed byPanigrahi’scommitment to scientific research, passion for STEM, and skill in presenting. After she graduates next month,Panigrahi will go on to studyengineering and applied science at theUniversity of Pennsylvania.