County Schedules Free COVID-19 Testing through June

Loudoun County will continue to hold free, drive thru COVID-19 testing events through June, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.at locations across the county:

June 1:Ray Muth Sr. Memorial Park, 20971 Marblehead Drive, Ashburn

June 8:Franklin Park, 17501Franklin ParkDrive,Purcellville

June 15:Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg

June 22:Cascades Library, 21030 Whitfield Place, Potomac Falls

June 29:Dulles South Recreation & Community Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding

The testing events are free and open to all with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary.No COVID-19 vaccine will be available at these events.

Those planning to get tested are asked to fill out their registration forms in advance to reduce wait times. The registration form is available online inEnglishandSpanishat loudoun.gov/COVID19testing.