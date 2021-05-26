Rt. 9 Through Hillsboro Could Reopen to All Traffic This Weekend

Rt. 9 through Hillsboro could re-open to all traffic by the end of the week, following 15 months of work on the town’s $14.3 million traffic calming project.

The town this week announced that Archer Western Corp. crews would complete paving of Rt. 9 through the town May 26, with the final striping of the eastbound lanes expected to follow by Friday, weather permitting. Once that happens, project leaders are expecting to open the highway through town to all traffic at all times of day.

The town has planned a formal reopening, ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 to allow traffic and pedestrians back in town.

The Rt. 9 Traffic Calming and Pedestrian Safety Project has been a goal among town leaders for years, as the town has lacked sidewalks and been faced with speeding traffic for decades. The project got underway March 4, 2020.

Since then, the highway through town was closed to all traffic for 104 consecutive days, which allowed crews to install a new water main and complete more work than what was originally planned in that time. On March 30, the highway was reopened on a limited basis.