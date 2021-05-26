Sheriff’s Office Announces Largest Drug Seizure in Loudoun History

Federal and local law enforcement leaders announced today the results of Operation Angels Envy—which resulted in one of the largest drug takedowns in the region’s history and the largest drug seizure in Loudoun history.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation, which began in Loudoun in 2017, culminated in criminal charges against of 33 individuals, the seizure of $5.3 million cash, 114 firearms, more than $700,000 in jewelry and vehicles, 473 pounds of methamphetamine, 9 kilograms of heroin, 129 kilograms of cocaine, 5,100 pounds of other drugs, and 42 kilograms of fentanyl.

In February 2020, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives on the Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized $6.5 million worth of drugs, guns, and cash connected to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, including seven firearms, $1.4 million in U.S. currency, 50 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, 6 pounds of marijuana, 150 grams of crack cocaine, 2 kilograms of fentanyl and 100 fentanyl pills.

“We seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in Loudoun County—two times over,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

Since May 2017, investigations led to the takedown of seven independent, violent drug trafficking organizations operating in the DC area; their Los Angeles-based transportation network, which used tractor-trailers and shipping crates to move ton quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs across the U.S.; and their Sinaloa Cartel supply cell, according to the announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the DEA. Investigations also led to the takedown of other violent drug trafficking organizations in California, Missouri, Ohio, New England, and New York., the agencies said.

The Mexican cartel, once led by kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is now serving life in prison, is accused of distributing hundreds of kilograms of drugs throughout the DC area monthly and sending the profits and firearms back to the Cartel.

“Much like these drugs having a far-reaching impact in our country, I am proud to say the work of our detectives in Loudoun County in combination with other DEA Task Force members had an even further impact on the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel,” Chapman stated. “Our law enforcement community must continue to fight this scourge and protect our citizens, and I am glad that we have such dedicated partners in our law enforcement profession that put their lives on the line every day to do just that.”