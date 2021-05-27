LCSO: Gunman Robs Ashburn 7-Eleven Store

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning armed robbery at an Ashburn convenience store.

According to the report, shortly before 1 a.m. May 27, a man entered the Ashburn Road 7-Eleven, approached the counter and asked to purchase cigarettes. He then displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

He fled the store with a small amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall white male, weighing 180-200 pounds, with short brown hair. He was wearing a medical mask, a dark-colored baseball hat, a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. R. Reed at 703-777-1021 or to submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for this suspect in the May 27 armed robbery of the 7-Eleven store on Ashburn Road. [LCSO Photo]