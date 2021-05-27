Judge Finds LaRock Guilty of Fence Removal in Dispute with Neighbor

General District Court Judge Robert A. Pustilnik today found state Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) guilty of two misdemeanor charges relating to pulling down a neighbor’s fence, and dismissed additional charges of trespassing and destruction of signage. He ordered LaRock to pay $25 fines for each conviction.

According to the criminal complaint and witness testimony during a two-hour trial May 27, LaRock in October 2020 took down a gate that his neighbors, Walter and Christina Curfman, installed along a 14-year-old easement—an easement LaRock had the right to use. He then placed the gate in the Curfmans’ yard.

According to witness testimony, when LaRock developed the Hamilton neighborhood more than a decade ago, he placed the easement on the property to provide him with secondary access to and from his house. That easement established that the owners of the neighboring property, the Curfmans in this case, were not allowed to install a gate blocking access to the easement. But a later agreement between LaRock and the Curfmans established that if it were to be determined that an unlocked gate was needed, it could be installed “based upon LaRock’s and Curfman’s mutual written agreement.” The agreement established that the two parties were to “coordinate” with each other.

Walter Curfman testified that when he informed LaRock in March 2020 he would install a gate, LaRock said “no gates.” Curfman installed the gate anyway in September 2020.

Pustilnik said he took Curfman’s informing to LaRock of his intent to install the gate as meeting the requirement for coordination.

Curfman told Pustilnik that LaRock sent him an email in October “complaining” about the gate, with photos of the gate attached. Curfman, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, used that email as evidence seeking to prove LaRock had trespassed to take the photos.

LaRock’s defense counsel, county Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin), argued that those photos, which did not show LaRock therein, were not enough evidence to prove LaRock had trespassed.

Pustilnik agreed and dismissed the trespassing charge. He also opined that LaRock’s removal of “no trespassing” signs the Curfmans installed on the gate was not sufficient to convict him of the destruction of posted signs charge because he took the signs off a gate that was installed on an easement he had the right to access, and not off a gate that was on the “land of another.”

Still, LaRock admitted to approaching the gate on Oct. 12, 2020, seeing that Curfman had chained it shut and looped the chain around eight times. LaRock then used a bolt cutter to cut the chain, remove the gate from its hinges and place it in the Curfmans’ yard.

Putsilnik ruled that LaRock was guilty of the two counts of pulling down a fence because of the manner in which he removed it, by pulling it off the hinges and moving it onto the Curfmans’ yard instead of simply removing the chain, opening the gate to access the easement and then closing it on his way out.

“I’m satisfied that he’s guilty of these charges,” Pustilnik said.