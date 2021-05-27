LDS Youth Turn Service to Art

Youth members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tall Cedars Ward in Aldie have completed an 18-month service project that involved completing more than 10,000 acts of kindness and documenting their work in an art project.

A group of roughly 50 youth members undertook a quilling-type project, where small strips of tightly rolled paper were inserted into a frame backed with small wire mesh. Each piece of paper represents an act of service performed by an individual member, and, taken together, created a colorful depiction of the tree of life, which they titled “In the Service of Our God.”

As a ward, they participated in blood drives, yard work, clothing drives, collecting donations for the local food pantry, serving at a local community farm, chopping firewood for a family whose dad was deployed overseas, a coat drive for local schools, and indexing and family history research.

“This was youth driven from beginning to end,” said Bishop David Tenny. “This is where a bishop was not sure but decided to listen to and follow the inspiration of the youth.”