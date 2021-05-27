Man Reported Taking Photos in Women’s Bathroom at Mall

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of shooting photos under the stall wall of a ladies’ bathroom at the Dulles Town Center mall Tuesday evening.

According to the agency, the incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. May 25. It occurred in the bathroom outside the Macy’s store.Mallsecurity officers were notified and they contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a heavy build, wearing a blue-grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and round-toe leather boots.

This case remains under investigation.