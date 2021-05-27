Rt. 9 Through Hillsboro Reopened in Full

The Town of Hillsboro today announced the full reopening of 24/7, two-way traffic on Rt. 9 through the town, although occasional flagging operations may be needed as the 14-month-long construction project wraps up.

Mayor Roger Vance, who served as the manager of the project, called the completion of the traffic calming and pedestrian safety project—handled byArcher Western Corp. andfunded by the town, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, Loudoun County, and the Virginia Department of Health—the town’s greatest transformation in its 269-year history.

“We are delighted to have met our commitment to fully reopen 24-hour two-way traffic in May,” Vance stated.

The road project was coupled with work by Shirley Contracting to build a new drinking water system, wastewater and storm water collection systems, underground power and communications, and a state-of-the-art streetlight system.

“By building these multiple projects concurrently and most efficiently, we’ve saved many millions of dollars—and avoided several years of traffic disruption on Route 9, rather than just 14 months,” Vance stated.

An aerial view of the completed Rt. 9 traffic calming project in Hillsboro.

Vice Mayor Amy Marasco, who served as the deputy project manager, lauded town leaders’ “nimble management,” which provided “significant” cost savings, streamlined decision making and allowed for innovation.”

“This is a small-town Americana effort at its best,” she stated. “It just goes to show that collaboration across jurisdictions and agencies on a project of this size doesn’t have to be slow. Our ‘one-team’ approach made it work seamlessly. … We did it.”

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said projects like Hillsboro’s “play an integral role in maintaining and enhancing a comprehensive transportation network in the region and improving the quality of life for Northern Virginians and beyond.”

Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said he was honored to have played “a small role” in the project.

The town plans a formal reopening, ribbon-cutting celebrationfrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18.

Additional funding from VDOT and the town will help fund three multi-modal trails set for construction this summer to provide a safe environment for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the town.

“While the Route 9 road work is completed, trail and infrastructure construction in Hillsboro will continue, including water and sewer mains and communications conduit extended to reach each residence and installation of a new wastewater treatment package plant,” Vance stated.