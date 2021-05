In Loving Memory of my Brother Sammy who passed away due to COVID-19.

Samimy Beck was born April 11, 1966 and died April 26, 2021.

He worked as the cargo manager at Chennai International Airport, India. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, Kendrick (8) and Liam (college student) and his sister Anita Henry, of ROUGE Boutique and Spa in Leesburg.

A gofundme page has been started for 8-year-old Kendrick Becks education at the Rouge website, www.rougespa.com.