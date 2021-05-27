School Board Adds Teacher Assistants, Counselors with COVID Funds

The School Board voted on Tuesday to allocate funds to provide first grade classes with assistant teachers and to hire 10 new counselors for the 2021-2022 school year—initiatives intended to offset the social and educational impacts of distance learning on the county’s youngest learners.

The additional support will cost roughly $4.2 million, which will be reallocated from the division’s COVID Relief Fund, which received a $10.9 million boost from the American Rescue Plan. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Loudoun schools have received $45.1 million in emergency funding from various programs.

On Tuesday, the board debated proposals to allocate $12 million from the fund.

Denise Corbo (At Large), a former teacher, crafted the plan to provide one teacher assistant for every two first grade classrooms. She is concerned that rising first graders aren’t equipped to begin classroom learning, after spending kindergarten in a virtual environment.

“Our youngest learners will need to adapt to new learning environments. The transition will require extra time and care for students,” she said.

Kindergarten teachers often provide first grade teachers with valuable information about students’ individual skills and needs. Corbo said that without having that information, teachers will need additional hands on deck to manage their classrooms.

The move comes with overwhelming support from elementary school principals across the county. According to Interim Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler, 48 principles said they would like the addition teachers in both first and second grades. Available funds only covered the first grade.

The motion to add the teacher assistants came at the expense of providing Chromebooks to incoming kindergarten students, which would have cost $2 million. The additional $1.2 million will come from the CARES Act funds.

Until now, teacher assistants were provided only to elementary school classes with 25 or more students.

Both Atoosa Reeser (Algonkian) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) expressed concerns about the impact of adding teaching assistants.

“I’m concerned that one person split between two classrooms might not be able to help much,” Reeser said.

The motion passed 9-0, despite worries from several board members that the plan would leave too little in contingency funding.

In a separate action, Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) proposed hiring additional 10 counselors, which will cost roughly $1 million. Initially, the board faced a choice between hiring the teacher assistants or the counselors. Ultimately, members voted to eliminate a $1.5 million plan to install water bottle filling stations in school buildings to pay for Mahedavi’s proposal. The money left over from the nixed water bottle project will go into the contingency fund, which now stands at $1.25 million.

Parents and teachers alike have been vocal about the mental health impact that the COVID-era has had on students.

“Let’s make a good attempt to make additional service to help our kiddos,” Mahedavi said.

The counselors will be hired on one-year contracts.

The board also approved $1.6 million in discretionary support for all schools. All non-Title 1 schools will receive $15,000, while Title 1 and Title 1-eligible schools will receive $25,000.