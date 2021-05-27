Shirley June Browder Wetherell, 1936-2021

Shirley June Browder Wetherell, 84, of Ashburn, Virginia passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021.

She was born on August 18, 1936, in Joplin, MO, to the late Edward Browder Sr. and Augusta Mae Faust Browder.

It was in Joplin that she met and married her husband Dan on September 16, 1955.

Following their marriage, she moved with him to Westover AFB in Massachusetts while he finished his tour of service in the Air Force. In 1958, Shirley moved with Dan to Stillwater, OK, and worked at the student union coffee shop at Oklahoma State University to help support Dan and their young daughter, Donna, while Dan earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. After Dan’s graduation in 1961, the young family moved four times in the next year as part of a training program with General Electric—from Stillwater, OK, to Lynchburg, VA, Utica, NY, and Burlington, VT, before finally returning to Lynchburg. The day she arrived back in Lynchburg, February 22, 1962, Shirley gave birth to her second child, Mark Eugene Wetherell. Their third child, Edward Lee, was born in 1966.

Shirley was very active in the Lynchburg Church of the Nazarene, serving as Sunday School Secretary and helping to run the Vacation Bible School. She was a full-time school bus driver for Lynchburg Public Schools for nearly 20 years, while also working at several part-time jobs.

In 1985, Shirley moved with Dan to West Chester, Pennsylvania for Dan’s final year with General Electric. They then moved to Oakton, VA in 1986 when Dan took a job with the CIA. She drove a school bus for Fairfax County Schools for the next 15 years before retiring in 1992. Shirley loved her family and friends, was an amazing cook, and was always entertaining.

She and Dan moved to the Ashby Ponds retirement community in June 2016. Following her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, Shirley was cared for in the memory unit at Tribute at One Loudoun.

The Memory Care Director there said of Shirley; “they miss her in the hallways, her gentle smile, her reaching and holding their hands, her presence and personality”. When called to inquire about Shirley’s wellbeing, the staff would often begin their reply with; “The Adventures of Shirley.”

Shirley was preceded in death by her son Mark (Joanna) Wetherell and her 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Daniel Wetherell, her daughter Donna (Rickey) Creel, son Edward (Sheila) Wetherell, 7 grandchildren- Travis, Mary Catherine, Thomas, Elizabeth, Berkeley, Braxton and Shyloh, and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Purcellville. A service will begin at 1 p.m. with interment in Union Cemetery of Leesburg, VA.