Unlicensed Dentistry, Sexual Assault Case Heads to Jury Trial

The case of a man accused of sexually assaulting six women at his unlicensed home dentistry practice is headed to trial Feb. 14, 2022.

Previously, the defense attorney for Juan Ramos Jacobe had said he would enter a plea. But instead, Thursday morning attorney Karen Kirkpatrick told the court they have opted to move forward with a jury trial.

In December 2020, a grand jury indicted Ramos Jacobe on 10 felonies and five misdemeanors for allegations of practicing dentistry without a license and sexually assaulting six women. Investigators said Ramos Jacobe had operated a makeshift dental clinic out of his home since 2016.

Ramos Jacobe has been held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center since March 2020.