Workforce Resource Center Offers LinkedIn Learning

Loudouners looking for a job or just trying to improve their skills will now have access to free skills training offered by LinkedIn Learning through a new program available from the Loudoun County Workforce Resource Center.

LinkedIn Learning offers more than 10,000 online courses that can help job seekers gain skills and certifications as they seek a career path. It allows users to learn at their own pace on a desktop or mobile device. Participants who receive a free license for the training from the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will also have access to additional resources, including employment coaching and other services.

Anyone interested in the LinkedIn Learning program is encouraged to contact the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center at 703-777-0150,press option 0, or by email atwrc@loudoun.gov. More information about the services provided by the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center is online atloudoun.gov/wrc.