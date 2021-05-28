Distancing, Capacity Limits End at Loudoun Gov’t Facilities

Today, Friday, May 28 Loudoun County government has lifted COVID-19-era capacity limits for gatherings and social distancing requirements at county government facilities, following the latest executive orders from Gov. Ralph Northam.

Earlier this month, Northam lifted the state’s universal indoor mask mandate following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Now, people who are fully vaccinated are generally not required to wear face masks even indoors.

There are exceptions. Anyone not yet fully vaccinated should still wear a face mask in all public settings. Additionally, face masks are still required on public transit, in health care facilities, detention facilities and congregate care settings. People participating in jury trials may also still be required to wear a mask.

Private companies such as grocery stores and restaurants may also still require masks.

Vaccines are available for free and with little wait time at Loudoun’s clinic at Dulles Town Center. To make an appointment, go to loudoun.gov/COVID19vaccineor call 703-737-8300.

The latest on the county government’s operational status is at loudoun.gov/status.