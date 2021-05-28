Lovettsville Council Holds First Meeting in New Chamber

The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday night held its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic and its first meeting in a newly renovated—and modernized—council chamber.

The meeting marked another milestone in the completion of a nearly 10-month-long project bringing the town a new, 2,125-square-foot Town Office, constructed by Fuog/InterBuild for nearly $500,000, and converting the old office into a dedicated council chamber.

The new council chamber allows for the Town Council to meet on a dais in front of a gallery with room for about 40 people. Residents seeking to participate in meetings can also call into meetings from their computers at home, and be broadcast to the council on a four-television-screen display.

The new town office project has been a top priority among town staffers for years, previously working out of the old 1,250-square-foot town office that also doubled as the Town Council chamber and featured a dais that wrapped around the side wall. In 2008, the tightness of the space forced the town to purchase a trailer to provide the town engineer and utilities director with office space.

The bulk of the work on the new office was completed this spring, with the finishing touches still ongoing. Landscaping is expected to complete by June 15. Soon, the Lovettsville-Waterford Ruritan Club, the local Lions Club, American Legion Post 1836, Masonic Freedom Lodge 118 and the Lovettsville Game Club are expected to install a flagpole and pavers outside.

The town is looking toward a June 24 grand reopening ceremony to mark the completion of that project. The town staff also plans to soon open the new office to the public.

Lovettsville Town Clerk Candi Choi operates the technological aspect of the May 27 Town Council meeting in the new council chamber. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]