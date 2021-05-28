Memorial Day Events Planned Around Loudoun

While many families will spend their Memorial Day focused on picnic and pool parties, several events are planned to reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during military service.

The main program is Leesburg’s annual Memorial Day Observance, which will be held Monday, May 31, beginning at 10 a.m., on the Loudoun County Courthouse grounds.

Col. Phil Rusciolelli, who served 32 years in the U.S. Army, will be the guest speaker. Mayor Kelly Burk will also share her remarks before placing a wreath at the war memorials in honor of all soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen who served in the defense of our country.

Those who wish to watch the ceremony from home may do so on the town’s Facebook page, facebook.com/LeesburgVirginia.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Purcellville will hold a ceremony starting at11:45 a.m. at the Town Hall, 221 South Nursery Ave.The ceremony may also be viewed on the town’s Facebook page. In accordance with CDC’s guidance, the town encourages attendees who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated to wear masks.

The program will feature remarks byMayor Kwasi Fraser, Police Chaplain Larry Brooks, and Town Councilman and Chief Petty Officer Stanley Milan, U.S. Navy, ret. After that program, there will be a procession to the Tear Drop for a wreath-laying, playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute.

Others will be up and out a bit earlier.

iIn Lovettsville, the 16th District of the American Legion will begin its Memorial Day Drive and Ride at the Lovettsville Game Club before heading to the Lovettsville Union Cemetery. At 7:34 a.m., legion members will hold a 10-minute ceremony honoring the veterans buried there, which include soldiers from as long ago as the Revolutionary War.

Town leaders will also host their annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Town Square at the Veterans Memorial starting at 11 a.m. There, U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Thomas B. Cucchi will deliver a keynote address.

The Ring in HopeA Salute to Our Troops 10K, 5K and 1K Freedom Run return to One Loudoun. The event kicks off on the main plaza with the 5K and 10K timed racing events at 8 am and the 1K Freedom Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. Participants may elect to participate live or virtually. Proceeds will benefit the Boulder Crest Foundation in Bluemont. Go toringinginhope.comfor details.