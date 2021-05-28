Rock Ridge Senior Wins Jefferson Scholarship

Rock Ridge High school and Academies of Loudoun senior Milli Pandya was selected as one of 38 recipients of the Jefferson Scholarship to the University of Virginia.

The award comes with a full scholarship.

Jefferson Scholars are nominated by their schools and complete an interview process with the UVA faculty. This year, more than 2,100 students across the commonwealth were nominated for the scholarship.

Pandya completed multiple health and science pathways while attending the Academies of Loudoun.

She will begin at UVA this fall.