South Riding Stabbing Suspect Charged

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a fast-food restaurant near South Riding last month.

Deputies were called to the McDonalds on Defender Drive around 1:35 a.m. April 12 after the victim reported to a family member that he had been stabbed. The man reported that he was leaving the restaurant when the suspect emerged from the bushes and stabbed him. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and later released. Investigators say it was not a random attack.

A 17-year-old from Fairfax County was charged May 27 with aggravated malicious wounding. He was being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.