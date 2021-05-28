Western Loudoun BNI Group Forms

A Business Networking International group has formed in western Loudoun County, planning a June 15 launch.

With more than 20 members, across multiple business disciplines, BNI Defenders expects to have roughly 30 members prior to its official launch. The group is comprised of former first responders, ex/retired military and frontline healthcare workers and allies or those that have family members that have served in that capacity. Alex Bracke, a former law enforcement officer and owner of the Valor Group of Pearson Smith Realty, is the organization’s president.

Many businesses in the newly formed group are based in Purcellville, Round Hill and west of Leesburg; but that is not a requirement to join. Once in person meetings resume, the group plans to select a western Loudoun business or restaurant to host its weekly Tuesday morning meetings.

For more information on the BNI Defenders, go to bnidefenders.com.