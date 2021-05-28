Youth Grantmakers Award $4K to Four Youth-led Projects

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties announced Friday that its Forward Turn Youth Philanthropy Project has awarded $4,000 in mini-grants to four local nonprofit organizations to fund youth-led projects.

Forward Turn is a youth-led charitable grantmaking program. Each year, student members of the Loudoun County Youth Advisory Council review grant applications submitted by youth, often in partnership with local nonprofits, schools, or other organizations.

Funding for the annual grants is provided by the S. Murray and Mary H.C. Rust Student Philanthropy Project endowment fund of the Community Foundation. Grants are prioritized for applicants requesting funds for projects that are also led by youth.

This year, after learning about the grant proposal process, reviewing applications, and interviewing applicants, a team of five students recommended the following grants for the 2021 Forward Turn grant cycle:

$1,000 grant to Loudoun Habitat for Humanity to support the creation of welcome baskets providing supplies to new homeowners;

$500 grant to MEDLIFE NoVA to support various service project events in the community supporting Loudoun County;

$1,500 grant to This Is My Brave to support their new BraveKids Box mental health subscription box project; and,

$1,000 grant to Children’s Science Center to support accessibility to the Youth Advisory Board’s 2022 Earth Day Extravaganza for students in Title I schools.

“Participating in Forward Turn has given me the opportunity to get closer to my community,” stated Lalita Durbha, a senior at Briar Woods High School and a member of the Loudoun Youth Advisory Council and the Forward Turn grants committee. “I am able to broaden my knowledge about the work being done by youth and create a chance for their ideas to take off the ground. I have loved being a part of the grant-making process and learning how to read budgets!”

To learn more and see a list of past recipients, go to communityfoundationlf.org/forwardturn.