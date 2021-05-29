LCSO: Thieves Take ATM, Safe from Gas Station

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a Stone Ridge gas station. Thieves stole an ATM machine and safe were stolen.

According to the report, deputies were called to the BP gas station on Southpoint Drive after an employee arrived around 6 a.m. May 28 and discovered someone had broken into the store.

Exterior video surveillance captured a vehicle with two people inside drive up to the front of the business around 3:30 a.m. The vehicle was a light-colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Lexus IS 250, with black rims.Inside the store they removed an ATM machine and a safe.

Investigators are continuing to review surveillance video in the area. Residents who live near this location are asked to review their home video surveillance systems for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact Detective D. Taylor at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.