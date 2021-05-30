Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting Outside Sterling Restaurant

The Sheriff Office is searching for the suspect in a Saturday night shooting outside a Sterling Park restaurant.

According to the report, deputies were called to Tommy’s Place II on Enterprise Street around 11:15 p.m. May 29 for reports of someone shooting toward an employee at the restaurant, striking a window. An armed security guard then fired several times at the suspect’s vehicle as he fled the scene.

Witnesses said the suspect had been asked to leave the restaurant by an employee. He then threatened the employee as he was leaving, and the shooting occurred a short time later.

One customer inside the restaurant received minor injuries during the incident.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall; weighing 195 pounds; and wearing a black shirt. He left the area in a black Toyota Tundra.

Detectives are working to locate the man. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.