Ampersand Pantry Reaches 100K Free Meals

The volunteers for the Ampersand Pantry Project celebrated another milestone Monday morning, marking the distribution of 100,000 free lunches.

Started at theoutset of the pandemic in April 2020, the all-volunteer outreach campaign has provided free meals—and flowers and diapers and other staples—every day since. The project has been made possible by community donations and the support of area restaurants.

While the demand for meals has slowed in recent weeks as the pandemic has waned and residents have been vaccinated and returned to work, the daily food distribution continues.

The Ampersand Pantry Project is a 501(C)(3) charity. Tax deductible contributions may be mailed to 105 Loudoun Street SE, Leesburg, VA 20175 or dropped off in the donation box at the meal site, located on East Market Street just across from the McDonalds in Leesburg.