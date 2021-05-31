Memorial Day in Lovettsville

Lovettsville Town Leaders celebrated Memorial Day with about 100 area residents and a handful of military veterans this morning on the Town Square.

Mayor Nate Fontaine led the nearly hour-long ceremony, which featured the playing of taps on the bugle, the playing of God Bless America, the raising of the American flag, a wreath-laying at the flag’s base by the Loudoun County detachment of the Marine Corps League and a prayer to cap it all off.

The ceremony also featured a speech from U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Thomas B. Cucchi, who serves as the Mobilization Assistant to the Combatant Commander at the United States North American Aerospace Defense Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, CO.

“God bless you all, God bless America and God bless our heroes,” Fontaine said during the end of the ceremony.