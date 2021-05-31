Photo Gallery: Salute to Our Troops

Hundreds of runners got their Memorial Day off to a quick start this morning by joining in the annual Ringing in Hope Salute to Our Troops 5K and 10K at One Loudoun.

This year’s event benefited the Boulder Crest Foundation in Bluemont, which is leading programs across the country to help veterans and first responders better cope with traumatic experiences through a program that transforms their struggles into strengths and supports lifelong growth.

Cory Welch of Purcellville set the pace in the 10K run, completing the course with a time of 33.51. The top female finisher was Eda Herzog-Vitto of Washington, DC, with a time of 39:54.

In the 5K, Joseph Crawford of South Riding crossed the finish line first at the 19:08 mark. The top female finisher, Carrie Dunn of Arlington, was close behind at 21:28.









