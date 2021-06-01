Loudoun to Get $1.9M from FEMA for COVID

Loudoun County will receive a reimbursement of$1,882,828 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 costs, announced Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) on June 1.

The funding will cover costs associated with the purchase of personal protective equipment for fire and rescue, first responders, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, health services including nursing and healthcare, and mental health, substance abuse and developmental services.

“We’re glad to see these federal dollars go towards protecting our first responders from the COVID-19 virus,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We remain committed to ensuring that our first responders have the necessary equipment to protect themselves fromCOVID-19.”